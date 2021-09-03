Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Buys $17,400.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.10.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALZN. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.