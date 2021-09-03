Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.37. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $138.96.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $551,967.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 872,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,447,667.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

