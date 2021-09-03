American Century Companies Inc. Buys 313,997 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,865,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,997 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.31% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $88,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $13.88 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

PTVE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

In other news, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 9,134 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

