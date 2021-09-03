American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 27.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 796,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,483 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $91,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,771.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,092. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

