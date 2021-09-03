American Century Companies Inc. Sells 4,705 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $68,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $1,104,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE:ICE opened at $120.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.