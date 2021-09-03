American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 467,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.