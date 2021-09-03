American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $45.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cfra dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.59.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

