American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $33.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 442,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEL opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.