American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Update

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 487,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.