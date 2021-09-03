American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading Up 16.4%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) shares were up 16.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.48. Approximately 945,543 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 806,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$488.91 million and a PE ratio of -21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.15.

About American Lithium (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

