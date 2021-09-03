American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Downgraded by HSBC

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $190.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $181.00. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AWK has been the topic of several other reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE AWK opened at $186.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.09 and its 200 day moving average is $158.54. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $186.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 55I LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.5% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.