Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 103 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,147 shares of company stock worth $36,190,225. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

AMAT stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.42. The company had a trading volume of 155,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

