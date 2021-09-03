Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at about $889,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 36,281 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 26.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 27.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,395,000 after purchasing an additional 282,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 29.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

BC stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $98.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.86.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.