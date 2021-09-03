Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.89. The company had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,488. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $215.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $13,908,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

