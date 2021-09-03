Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

EMR stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.