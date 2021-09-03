Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

ARW traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.25. 2,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,561. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.04. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

