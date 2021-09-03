Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 997 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,069,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 200,106 shares of company stock worth $14,196,563 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.90. 18,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

