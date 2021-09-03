Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

AMGN traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $226.34. The company had a trading volume of 97,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,104. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

