Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Increased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $226.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,642. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

