Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 48 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,884.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,707.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2,418.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

