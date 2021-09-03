Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading Down 3.9%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 5,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,419,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

