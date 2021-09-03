Amon (AMN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,269.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Amon has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $5,269.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00061483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00126068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.86 or 0.00783430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00047089 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

