Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.07% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,768,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,603,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,078,000 after purchasing an additional 182,257 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 400,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 172,787 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 503.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 121,723 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $35.99 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69.

