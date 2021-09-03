Analysts Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $670.06 Million

Brokerages predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report $670.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $686.20 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $598.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,013. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,915,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 175,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

