Analysts Anticipate Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Aviat Networks reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNW. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after buying an additional 277,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 395,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aviat Networks by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 285,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 175,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aviat Networks by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 176,421 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.16. 564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,579. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

