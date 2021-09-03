Analysts Anticipate Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. Cloudera posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of CLDR opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $579,208.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 57.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 231,263 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 21.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 996,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 176,034 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

