Analysts Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.03). TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. 85,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,286,922. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

