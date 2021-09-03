Analysts Anticipate Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.76 Million

Brokerages expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to announce sales of $134.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.00 million. Tenable reported sales of $112.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $530.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.40 million to $531.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $628.80 million, with estimates ranging from $619.50 million to $638.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,414 shares of company stock worth $7,098,072 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $46.38. 1,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,786. Tenable has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -176.42 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.