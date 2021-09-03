Analysts Expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.31. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on CWST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,941. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $75.10.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 over the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $20,880,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,697,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 44,998.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

