Analysts Expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cenovus Energy.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.