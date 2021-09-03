Analysts Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $392.90 Million

Brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to report sales of $392.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $466.00 million and the lowest is $362.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $178.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,573,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,075. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

