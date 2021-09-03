Analysts Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Harmony Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,159 shares of company stock worth $847,476 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4,948.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRMY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,615. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 151.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.