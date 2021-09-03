Analysts Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Harmony Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,159 shares of company stock worth $847,476 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4,948.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRMY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,615. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 151.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.