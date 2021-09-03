Analysts Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.42. Inter Parfums posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 398,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,356,000 after purchasing an additional 114,362 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $7,417,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,038,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.62. 1,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.35. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $79.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

