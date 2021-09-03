Analysts Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Million

Analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post $5.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $6.26 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $23.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $65.86 million, with estimates ranging from $36.20 million to $87.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KALA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KALA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. 16,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

