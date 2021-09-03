Analysts Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.74). Nurix Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ NRIX traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,805. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $35,844.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,889.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $739,633. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

