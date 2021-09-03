Analysts Expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Repay reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

RPAY stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. Repay has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,399 shares of company stock worth $826,418 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Repay by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 0.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 3.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Repay by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

