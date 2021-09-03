Analysts Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Upwork posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%.

UPWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK remained flat at $$44.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 920,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,599. Upwork has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -223.75 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.07.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at $32,277,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,051 shares of company stock worth $2,864,755 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

