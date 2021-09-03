Analyzing New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

New Senior Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. New Senior Investment Group pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City Office REIT pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. New Senior Investment Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and City Office REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

78.4% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of City Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Senior Investment Group and City Office REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Senior Investment Group $336.28 million 2.21 -$3.76 million $0.71 12.45 City Office REIT $160.84 million 4.34 $4.53 million $1.22 13.14

City Office REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Senior Investment Group. New Senior Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New Senior Investment Group and City Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Senior Investment Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 City Office REIT 0 2 3 0 2.60

New Senior Investment Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.37, suggesting a potential downside of 5.35%. City Office REIT has a consensus target price of $16.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.06%. Given City Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than New Senior Investment Group.

Risk & Volatility

New Senior Investment Group has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Senior Investment Group and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Senior Investment Group -8.40% -13.74% -1.54% City Office REIT 33.47% 16.43% 4.73%

Summary

City Office REIT beats New Senior Investment Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group, Inc. provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other. The company was founded on May 17, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.