Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Raised to $92.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from $82.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

PLAN opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $694,742.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,099.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Anaplan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,961,000 after purchasing an additional 55,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,626,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,712,000 after buying an additional 696,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,149,000 after buying an additional 713,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

