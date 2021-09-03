Anaplan’s (PLAN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLAN. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Anaplan by 725.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 351,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,808,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,390,000 after purchasing an additional 691,078 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Anaplan by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after buying an additional 52,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Anaplan by 40.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 68,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.