Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

FINS stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 124.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $20,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.