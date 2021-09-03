AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AU traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $16.86. 3,651,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,022. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.5252 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 5.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,128,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 650,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718,948 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,433,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,275,000 after acquiring an additional 288,386 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,758,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,998,000 after acquiring an additional 554,742 shares during the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

