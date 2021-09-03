ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.25 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.75.

ANSS traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,103. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,901 shares of company stock valued at $23,612,619. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

