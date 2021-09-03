ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.25 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.75.
ANSS traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,103. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19.
In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,901 shares of company stock valued at $23,612,619. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.