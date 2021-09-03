Anthony Meeker Sells 2,000 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $588.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 167.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

