Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Up 6.7%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s share price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $115.35 and last traded at $115.33. 10,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 926,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Get Appian alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Appian by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.