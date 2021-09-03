AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $2,612,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Katie Kihorany Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $3,475,000.00.
Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $78.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.82. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $90.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,390,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,002,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $26,563,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.15.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
