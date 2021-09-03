AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $2,612,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Katie Kihorany Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $3,475,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $78.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.82. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $90.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,390,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,002,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $26,563,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.15.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

