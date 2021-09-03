APY.Finance (APY) Hits Market Cap of $23.74 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001141 BTC on popular exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $23.74 million and approximately $485,671.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00066366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00131459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.15 or 0.00155224 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.63 or 0.07848474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,304.38 or 0.99911259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.29 or 0.00818869 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,332,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

