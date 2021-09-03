ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Gap Up to $68.91

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.91, but opened at $71.06. ArcBest shares last traded at $71.06, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

Get ArcBest alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 18,130.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.