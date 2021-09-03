Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $87.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arch Resources traded as high as $83.23 and last traded at $82.64, with a volume of 2470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.87.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARCH. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 80,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

