Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will report $1.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $720,000.00. Arcimoto reported sales of $680,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $6.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $37,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Arcimoto by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arcimoto by 25.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. 23.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,701. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

